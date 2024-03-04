Exposing the migrant destruction in New York city - illegals paid and fed to destroy America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is only one American city that's experiencing the chaos of having illegals in their city and they're all being fed and paid to stay there for at least six months. Hotels and businesses are being destroyed by this invasion and this includes every city where they have migrated to. No one is doing anything about it as murders and robberies are escalating on a daily basis.
Mirrored - wil paranormal