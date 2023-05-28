Novice 2: Modify 3-way into a SPST N.C. or N.O.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why modify a SPDT into either a single pole normally open OR SPST normally closed switch?
SPST: Single Pole, Single Throw. or 1P1T
SPDT: single pole, double throw. or 1P2T
N.C. : Normally Closed (normally ON)
Eg. Push to turn OFF.
N.O.: Normally Open (normally OFF)
Eg. Push to turn ON.
