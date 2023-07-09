If fellow fighters have suffered persecution due to supporting the Whistleblowers' Movement, you can contact Himalaya Farms to register and provide details on your persecution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2lla3gf876
7/8/2023 【Miles Insight】If fellow fighters in Communist China or overseas have suffered persecution due to supporting the Whistleblowers' Movement, you can contact Himalaya Farms to register and provide details on your persecution. Currently, Mr. Miles Guo does not accept visitors other than his family members. Please refrain from writing to him.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
7/8/2023 【Nicole看七哥】如果在墙内和海外战友们因支持爆料革命遭受过迫害，请向农场登记；郭文贵先生现在不接受除了家人以外的任何人的访问，也请尽量不要给郭先生写信。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平