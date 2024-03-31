Thousands of Palestinians Gathered Friday Night at Al-Aqsa Mosque

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video, Thousands of Palestinians gathered Friday night (3rd Friday of Ramadan) at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Muslims came to the revered mosque from all over the country amid tight security following concerns that the ongoing Israel-Hamas war could spark clashes in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Image found used for this video was found with this article, before dark apparently.
PHOTOS:
125,000 Palestinian worshippers perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Published March 29, 2024
https://www.dawn.com/news/1824474/photos-125000-palestinian-worshippers-perform-prayers-at-al-aqsa-mosque