Esmog Spion comparison (new vs old model) + how to use them

Link:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/
On the new Esmog Spion I would also recommend to screw on 2 antenna's (one on each side) before turning the device on (an additional safety precaution which reduces chance on damaging the device).
Studies:
EMF sensitivity:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea
EMF Bio-effects:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv
