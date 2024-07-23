Cochin Hebrew Revelation: The Scroll of Mysteries Chapter 3 (Part 1)

#bible #hebrew #manuscripts #ProjectTruthMinistries #HebrewRevelation





This is a very historic thing examining a newly translated Hebrew Revelation from Cochin India. PTM has invited you to watch us examine it on camera and talk about the findings of this manuscript. There have been a lot things found in the manuscript point to this being a copy of a copy of a copy that comes from a first century Hebrew source. This will be amazing! Stay tuned for the next video!





The seven Spirits of Yehovah:

(1) the Spirit of Wisdom

(2) the Spirit of Understanding

(3) the Spirit of Counsel

(4) the Spirit of Might

(5) the Spirit of Knowledge

(6) the Spirit of the Fear of Yehovah

(7) the Spirit of Right-Ruling.









If you would like to download your own version of the Cochin Hebrew Revelation go to www.academia.edu





https://www.academia.edu/119756514/Cochin_Hebrew_Revelation_MS_Oo_1_16_Translation_With_Late_2nd_Temple_Hebrew





Download it and join us! Follow along with us!





God Bless!









