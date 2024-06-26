BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Intro Segment for Dr. Peter McCullough's InfoWars Appearance 12-31-2021
TruthForHealth.org
TruthForHealth.org
181 views • 10 months ago

http://www.TruthForHealth.org

In this segment Dr. Peter McCullough touches on the public policy decisions in response to Covid-19 that have resulted in mass death, and the current international lawsuits alleging intentional crimes against humanity. The Doctor goes onto provide a big picture analysis of C19's origins in the Wuhan Lab, and distinctions between it's variants. This segment provides the basis for the detailed presentations that follow including: facts about the viral lifecycle, Euler's Ratchet, the importance of early treatment, Omicron vs Delta, confirmation that no test currently exists to identify variant identity, and finally citations from the study conducted on American loss of life due to the vaccines.

Keywords
injuryshotcovi
