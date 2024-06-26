Intro Segment for Dr. Peter McCullough's InfoWars Appearance 12-31-2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this segment Dr. Peter McCullough touches on the public policy decisions in response to Covid-19 that have resulted in mass death, and the current international lawsuits alleging intentional crimes against humanity. The Doctor goes onto provide a big picture analysis of C19's origins in the Wuhan Lab, and distinctions between it's variants. This segment provides the basis for the detailed presentations that follow including: facts about the viral lifecycle, Euler's Ratchet, the importance of early treatment, Omicron vs Delta, confirmation that no test currently exists to identify variant identity, and finally citations from the study conducted on American loss of life due to the vaccines.