© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚠️ALERT – Ivor Cummins: Crucial News bulletin for Ireland - and the World to challenge WHO Pandemic Treaty which is a serious threat to all of our freedoms.
Key compiled footage from the Ireland Parliamentary presentation on #WhoPandemicTreaty, plus the World Health Regulations Coup - compressed for speed.
Eddie Hobbs was provided with this hugely important Crotty Ruling information to push back the WHO thanks to the great work of Barrister Tracey O'Mahony.
Source https://x.com/FatEmperor/status/1755539846079066161
PLEASE SHARE to inform the people.