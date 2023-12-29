Official-Looking Envelope-NO RETURN ADDRESS

If someone refuses to let you know UP FRONT who they are, but try to make it look as if you'll be in big trouble for not responding to their contact THROW IT AWAY UNOPENED. No honest organization would put you through that.
#Honesty, #Integrity, #Deceit
