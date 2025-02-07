BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
3 War Powers Myths That Totally Misrepresent the Constitution
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
367 followers
32 views • 7 months ago

“Until war is Constitutionally declared, the nation and all its members must observe and preserve peace.” That was John Jay, the first Chief Justice of the United States. But today, few people even understand what this means - or how Founders like Washington, Adams, Jefferson, and Madison put it into practice. In this episode, we’re shattering three of the biggest modern myths about war powers and the Constitution. What did the Founders actually say? How did they act when faced with war? The answers might surprise you.

Path to Liberty: February 7, 2025

Keywords
libertyconstitutionwarhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendmentwar powers
