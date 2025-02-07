3 War Powers Myths That Totally Misrepresent the Constitution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Until war is Constitutionally declared, the nation and all its members must observe and preserve peace.” That was John Jay, the first Chief Justice of the United States. But today, few people even understand what this means - or how Founders like Washington, Adams, Jefferson, and Madison put it into practice. In this episode, we’re shattering three of the biggest modern myths about war powers and the Constitution. What did the Founders actually say? How did they act when faced with war? The answers might surprise you.
Path to Liberty: February 7, 2025