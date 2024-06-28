❗️Exclusive video of Biden getting ready for the debate with Trump. haha!

Adding:

Western Press BURIED Biden -

New York Post: Very sad. The President mumbles, stutters and freezes during the debate against Trump. We have witnessed the end of Biden's presidency

NBC: Democrats just committed collective suicide - Biden wheezes, seems tired and mumbles

CNBC: Biden's biggest donors sound the alarm after his speech

CNN: Democrats are in panic over the US President's speech

New York Times: Biden should withdraw from the presidential election if he does not want to allow Trump to win

Newsweek: Trump behaved better at the debate. The loser is Biden, the winner is Trump.













