BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alien Autopsy - Colin Woolford Interview
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
32 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 07/14/2023

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/07/13/alien-autopsy


Colin Woolford discusses the inner nuances and little known facts behind the Alien Autopsy Footage which aired in 1995. The alien that was autopsied came from a Crash Retrieval in Corona New Mexico in late May 1947 and NOT in Roswell in July of 1947.


In Part 1 Colin Woolford discusses the facts surrounding the Alien Autopsy Footage. The alien cadaver came from an alien space craft crash retrieval in late May 1947 and not at Roswell as commonly believed. Colin has done extensive research on the subject. Colin read a statement from the cameraman himself.

 

In Part 2 Colin goes into detail surrounding the behaviour of trolls, gatekeepers and black ops as it relates to the Alien Autopsy Footage.


Colin Woolford is a dedicated UFO researcher of some 30-plus years. He has a particular interest in UFO crash retrievals, aliens and the crop circle phenomenon. He has given lectures on the connection to art through films and music and the UFO subject, as well as on the ‘alien autopsy’ footage conspiracy. Colin has worked now for over 30 years for a major international airline and is currently based at Heathrow airport.

Keywords
militaryalienufoarea 51ufo crashjames bartleyalien autopsyalien surgerycolin woolford
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy