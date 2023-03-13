© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/12/2023 Miles Guo: America will not be able to save itself from this financial crisis! The CCP made it clear in 2000 that there would be a war between the US and Communist China! The US is setting itself up for a massive disaster by expecting Communist China to produce low-cost goods for the rest of the world by enslaving the Chinese people.
3/12/2023 文贵直播：美国在这次金融危机中将无法自救！中共在2000年就已明确，中美必有一战！而美国在寄希望于中共国奴役中国人为世界生产低端产品时便走向了巨大的灾难！
