'Israelis Are Screaming': Hezbollah Chief's Big Claim On Israeli Losses Amid Fighting With IDF

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has urged Palestinians in Gaza to exercise more patience as he predicted the defeat of Israeli forces in the besieged enclave and vowed to continue cross-border attacks from Lebanon towards Israel. In a speech, Nasrallah claimed that Israeli losses in the attacks by his fighters are way higher than reported by the Israel.