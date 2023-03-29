X22 REPORT Ep. 3031a - It Has Begun, Patriots Propose An Economic Solution, Moves & Countermoves

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3031a - March 28, 2023
It Has Begun, Patriots Propose An Economic Solution, Moves & Countermoves
The companies that pushed the woke agenda are losing business, the people are not buying or using their products. Katie Hobbs the fake Gov is sitting on a bill that would remove the taxes from groceries, she has done nothing so far. The patriots are now giving economic solutions, the [CB] will reject.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
