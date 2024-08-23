Warning Disturbing Images - All Hostages in Russian Prison Rescued, terrorists neutralized - RT

All hostages in Russian prison rescued, terrorists neutralized - RT

Russian National Guard has confirmed that all of the terrorists have been ‘neutralized’ during the storming of the correctional facility in Volgograd, and all of the hostages have been released.

More info on my previous video. 4 correction officers are dead.

