162 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - What If Tucker Carlson Runs For President?

In Episode 162 we discuss the developments with Tucker Carlson being fired by Fox News. Being probably the most popular news host in the world, he has a lot of influence and support. He also has a lot of political connections and he is vocal on religious aspects. If he decides to run for president, and maybe wins, will that fit into Bible prophecy?
