Trailer Trash Tim: Raising A Ruckus For Gonzalo Lira (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIrrored from YouTube channel Trailer Trash Tim at:-
https://youtu.be/EAQFLha_bD4?si=Nk6iQKzUJbor8uVV
Sep 22, 2023
• Raising A Ruckus For Gonzalo Lira
Sarah Ashton-Cirillo declares war on free speech; Two powerful U.S. Senators question the western narrative of the Ukrainian War.
Join me on X / Twitter!
https://twitter.com/officialTTT
Buy Me A Coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tim22361
TTT Merch! - Shop our all new store!!!
https://trailertrashtim.creator-sprin...
Email:
Trailer Trash Tim
P.O. Box 95
Springville, AL 35146
Transcript available on YouTube page