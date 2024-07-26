Satan sent 22000 dogmen to eat Western feminist nations demon-possessed women church donators. Warn!

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2024). Satan Lucifer sent 22,000 dogmen to eat the Western feminist nations' Jezebel demon-possessed populace. Warn your female rebellion witchcraft church donator fake Christians, who are releasing these Noah's Atlantis days Bigfoot nephilim & dogmen "Watcher fallen angel & human & animal hybrids" by their redefining of hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods. We real Christians are not receiving assassination attempts every day and getting demon spirit attacks all day and facing income cut off imminent starvation attacks next month and getting bioterrorism attacks for your evil reading entertainment and amusement of your curiosity, but we are sharing to you the tens of thousands of truths over the decades in our daily sermons for you to warn your church donators and the 6 billion humans, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to frantically kill you & slaughter your heathen genetic descendant idols and all your 99% religious filth church donators will ridicule you, and God’s self-sacrificial love of Jesus will be carried out and his reputation & honor & name & testimony & witness & righteousness upheld and the warning go out to the 6 billion humans and his spiritual army mobilized. The reptiloids and Yautja “predator aliens” are the nephilim children of the seraphim dragon fallen angels like Satan Lucifer, who are made from the genetic-engineered genes of the fallen angels and genes of the soul-scalped demon-possessed bodies of the human women. These human women have been scalped of their human soul, and their bodies are now Sirens of the sea, who created Satan Lucifer’s undersea civilizations of genetic hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist mermaids and mermen. The undersea cities of nephilim hybrids did not get destroyed by Noah’s Atlantis flood judgment. When the water of the underground came up to form huge bodies of ocean, it left the hollow earth with less oceans, so the nephilim giants and chimera titans like Godzilla have moved to form Hollow Earth civilizations inside the earth. The cryptids like Bigfoot and Dogmen are nephilim hybrid children made from the Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel & human & animal genetic hybridization, as we real Christians shared to you decades ago. They are manufacturing millions of them to exterminate the human specie. The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatars and Pleiadian dominion-level fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatars want to bring back their New Age Wicca esoteric occult spiritualist witchcraft Atlantis “old religion” civilization of nephilim children and chimera titan children like Godzilla, and exterminate God’s human specie. Every one of these nephilim & chimera fake aliens and fallen angel fake aliens hate God and hate his human specie who are made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. These nephilims & chimeras have ability to transfigure into other forms or manipulate the humans’ minds to not see them or see a tree or see them in as different beings, because they have fallen angel genes. The fallen angels are detached from God’s life source energy photon light, so their light is dying off and they are turning into the infrared light spectrum. They need to use gold in their Satanist alchemy medical science witchcraft, in order to manufacture the Bible’s living water of the Garden of Eden called “primary water” which contains God’s life light from the tortured children’s adrenochrome blood, because the Bible says that the life is in the blood, and that soul energy in the blood is photon light from God, so that the fallen angels can parasite feed on that soul energy from God in order to survive.





