Urgent Message For J6 Defendants from Patrick Byrne 2-16-23

DA is telling them they're free if they say Trump made them do it, if they say no they're put in adseg/solitary indefinitely and a half charged IPOD is dropped in their cell once a week for half an hour to make legal arrangements. They've been locked up for 2 years, many if not most weren't even charged yet. Others are getting long sentences, I saw one got ten years and he was an older guy. Read more at gettr.com/user/magalowmaniacjr

Byrne says you can blame him, say he told you do it and he'll take the blame for it. He's more than willing to testify in court and he's offering to pay for all the property damage.