DANIEL'S 70 Week Prophecy EXPLAINED #70weeks #Daniel9 #messiahcutoff #warofdesolation

After the destruction of the first temple, Jeremiah prophesized that after 70 years God would cause them to return to Jerusalem (Jer. 29:10). Therefore, the start of the 70 weeks, or 490years, was the going forth of the commandment to restore and build Jerusalem (Dan. 9:25). This was not the actual building but the command to build it. This decree came from Cyrus King of Persia saying that God of Israel had ordered him to build the Temple in Jerusalem (Ezra 1:1-2). Thus 483 years back from when the Messiah was cut off in 31 AD would mean, God gave this command to Cyrus in 453 BC (Ezra 1:1-2). But this is many years out from the Historical timeline of reign of Cyrus found in history books. Archeology dating has been wrong about many things, including the exodus of Israel. Let us use the Bible to define the timeline and not lean on secular dating methods. Also historical books ignore King Darius the Mede (Dan. 5:31) reigned first then King Cyrus (Dan 6:31).



One could argue that the command to rebuild the City of Jerusalem (Dan. 9:25) not that same as the command given to Cyrus to build the Second Temple (Ezra 1:1-4; 2 Chr 36:23; Ezra 3:7-8). But Isaiah 44:28 is clear that Cyrus was to build both the Temple and Jerusalem, “That saith of Cyrus, He is my shepherd, and shall perform all my pleasure: even saying to Jerusalem, Thou shalt be built; and to the temple, thy foundation shall be laid.” In addition, after the 70 years prophesized by Jeremiah would have been the 71st year (Jer. 29:10; Ezra 1:3-4). This is when the command of Cyrus would have enabled the Israelites to return to Jerusalem.





Based on Daniel 9:24-27 24 Seventy weeks are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and to make reconciliation for iniquity, and to bring in everlasting righteousness, and to seal up the vision and prophecy, and to anoint the most Holy. 25 Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem unto the Messiah the Prince shall be seven weeks, and threescore and two weeks: the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublous times. 26 And after threescore and two weeks shall Messiah be cut off, but not for himself: and the people of the prince that shall come shall destroy the city and the sanctuary; and the end thereof shall be with a flood, and unto the end of the war desolations are determined. 27 And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.

