Moscow categorically opposes Western ‘peacekeepers’ in Ukraine, warning of a direct Russia-NATO confrontation — Maria Zakharova
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
0
31 views • 5 months ago

Moscow categorically opposes Western ‘peacekeepers’ in Ukraine, warning of a direct Russia-NATO confrontation — Maria Zakharova

More from Maria Z today: 

The United States and Russia have not yet reached specific agreements regarding the Black Sea Initiative, discussing it only in broad terms, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. "Work is ongoing," he stated.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova reiterated that Moscow's key demand for reviving the deal is lifting sanctions on Rosselkhozbank and reconnecting it to the SWIFT payment system.

She also noted that Russia expects the Trump administration to assist in unblocking Russian agricultural exports.

And more found from Maria Z:

Maria Zakharova called for refraining from emotional assessments of the nature of negotiations and relations between Russia and the United States, answering a question from Izvestia


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
