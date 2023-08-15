Russia exhibits over 28,000 models of most advanced weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russia is hosting its largest weapons exhibition over the next week in the Moscow region. Tens of thousands of advanced weapons, made in Russia and also by its allies, will be on display. Many models of the arms on show have been battle-tested in the Ukraine conflict.
RT’s Roman Kosarev visits the forum and even tries out one of the modern training methods for soldiers.