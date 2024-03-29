Easter Joy-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 27 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While Taking Strong Exception to the Assertion That Mardi Gras Is in Any Way a Christian Holiday, We Still Need to Allow for the Length and Depth and Breadth of Different Ways Our Christian Brethren Draw Nigh to the Lord. Having A Proper Attitude of Lowliness Before Almighty God Will Allow Us to Receive from Him Forgiveness, Based Only on What Christ Has Done, and Joy.