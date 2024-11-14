Digital Health link to Spiritual Health

The Beast System: Satanic one world government, satanic one world monetary system and a satanic one world religion.





Matthew 16:25-26

King James Version Bible

25 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.

26 For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?