NY Post | UN Secretary General: Israeli airstrike on Gaza aid workers 'unconscionable'. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the devastating Israeli airstrikes that killed World Central Kitchen personnel bringing the number of aid workers killed in this conflict to 196, is "unconscionable.”





He reiterated that the Security Council resolution “must be implemented without delay.”





The Secretary-General addressed the General Assembly on human security today (02 Apr).





He recalled his recent Ramadan solidarity visit to Egypt and Jordan, noting that the words “human security”, makes him to think about the two million humans in Gaza who have no security at all, desperately seeking protection from hunger, disease, and relentless Israeli bombardment.





And he thinks about Israelis who feel a terrible absence of human security deeply traumatized by the terror attacks of 7 October.





Nothing can ever justify those attacks, but nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Gaza, Guterres said,





The world faces very serious challenges, the UN chief said, adding that conflicts, the climate emergency, and a global cost-of-living crisis are combining to reverse decades of development gains. Many countries are struggling to implement the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. Deepening divisions and growing inequalities are leaving people with a heightened sense of anxiety and even fear.





Guterres said, “The concept of Human Security, with its emphasis on people and prevention, has an important role to play in strengthening links at the local, national and regional levels, and creating momentum to tackle our shared challenges.”





