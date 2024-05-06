WARNINGS! "Ukraine will COLLAPSE in 2 weeks!" as Putin readies massive offensive | Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Vladimir Putin has issued his toughest statement yet against NATO aggression. At the same time, European leaders are pushing to send troops into direct confrontation with Russia over Ukraine. Military experts agree that Russia is days away from launching a massive Spring offensive to end the war.
Thanks to American Aires for sponsoring today's video. If you want to learn more about their EMF-protecting technology visit: https://airestech.com stock ticker: AAIRF
Mirrored - Redacted
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/