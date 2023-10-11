The Rivers - Always Get By

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music Video: Always Get By by The Rivers
I'm making videos for songs I wrote and recorded between 1998-2000
using Public Domain movies with no copywrite.
This song was originally an acoustic track which I've added instrumentation
to including bass, drums, piano and strings. The footage is from the film
The Green Promise (1949) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Green_Promise
You can listen to the other songs here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/
This is the fifth music video I've done and there's more info on them here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/
Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham