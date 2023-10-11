The Rivers - Always Get By

Music Video: Always Get By by The Rivers





I'm making videos for songs I wrote and recorded between 1998-2000

using Public Domain movies with no copywrite.





This song was originally an acoustic track which I've added instrumentation

to including bass, drums, piano and strings. The footage is from the film

The Green Promise (1949) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite.





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Green_Promise





Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham