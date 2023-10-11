BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rivers - Always Get By
The Rivers
The Rivers
26 views • 10/11/2023

Music Video: Always Get By by The Rivers


I'm making videos for songs I wrote and recorded between 1998-2000

using Public Domain movies with no copywrite.


This song was originally an acoustic track which I've added instrumentation

to including bass, drums, piano and strings. The footage is from the film

The Green Promise (1949) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Green_Promise


You can listen to the other songs here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/


This is the fifth music video I've done and there's more info on them here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/


Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

music from the riverthe riversalways get bythe green promise
