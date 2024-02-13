The Illusion of Democracy ~ Who Really Controls our Lives

Should Be ~ THE DELUSION of DE-MOCK-RACY





Will Follow up This Message with One from Britian





About Ed Bernays and His MASS-Mind Control MACHINE





and His Uncle Sigmund Freud !!! " THE CENTURY of SELF "





https://thefinalwitness.com/





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ





https://brandnewtube.com/studio