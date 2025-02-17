BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

👍 EMF-FREE iPhone Charging & WIRED Network 1GBE Ethernet DONGLE GAME CHANGER Review #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
78 views • 7 months ago

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/42SF3OG [ amazon affiliate links ] - Lightning to 1000Mbps Ethernet Adapter, IVSHOWCO 2 in 1 iPhone iPad to RJ45 Ethernet LAN Network Adapter with Charging Port, 1 Gigabit High Speed,Plug and Play(1.77Ft) by IVSHOWCO


PHONE STAND:

- Adjustable Cell Phone Stand, OMOTON Aluminum Desktop Cellphone Stand with Anti-Slip Base and Convenient Charging Port, Fits All Smart Phones, Silver - https://amzn.to/3EDu4yl


- LIGHTNING EXTENSION CABLE: https://amzn.to/4hFmx0P


In this video I test a unit I am using to make this video a dongle that gives wired network access at the same time charging my iPhone 11 pro phone for super fast transfers and how much faster than previous versions it is.


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vgva1vwaKKE

- Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/2c137c89-445c-4ad3-a491-b1af07db45f5

-

Keywords
5gwifi4gwired networkhealthy technologyusing cell phone without radiationiphone 11 proiphone 11 wired networknon-wireless solution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy