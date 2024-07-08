LGBTQ+ Leaders Sign WEF Treaty to Accept Pedophiles as 'Legally Protected Minority'

LGBTQ+ leaders are officially recognizing pedophiles as part of the club following World Economic Forum pressure to accept minor attracted persons as legally protected minorities.





According to the WEF, criticizing pedophiles is “hate speech” and governments must crack down on anybody who refuses to accept minor attracted persons in their community.





As children are paraded in front of pedophiles at Pride festivals around the world, it’s time to make a stand and protect our children from the monsters who are determined to prey on them without consequences.