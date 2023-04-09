We are discussing apricot seeds and b17 with John Richardson of RNC Store.

Short bio:

John A Richardson Jr. is the son of the late Dr. John A Richardson, M.D. He has continued the legacy of his father sharing the benefits of B17. John has attended cancer and health expos all over the US and has spoken at the Red Pill Expo, The Cancer Control Society, and The Association of Natural Health.

The “Most Hated” Natural Cancer Treatment in America Might Actually Work.

The “Most Hated” Natural Cancer Treatment in America Really Works.

In 1921, a British doctor discovered that members of a remote native tribe were almost totally cancer-free. But when members of this tribe move away from their native land and change their diet, they get cancer just like anyone else.

This discovery would eventually reveal the amazing truth of a little-known cancer-fighting food. It would also inspire numerous natural health pioneers to use this food to not only prevent cancer, but to treat cancer and heal it for hundreds, if not thousands, of people.

Along the way the medical establishment vilified these health pioneers and deemed the treatment quackery. Here’s the shocking story...

The “Hunzakuts” or “Hunza” people of the Himalayas have a reputation for being one of the longest-lived people in the world, often living from 100 to 120 years with great health and vitality. Cancer was virtually non-existent in the Hunza community before they were introduced to modern civilization and the modern diet.

While it would be a mistake to attribute the Hunza’s healthy lifestyle to just one thing, the fact is that their diet has been historically high in vitamin B17 — possibly the highest in the world — because apricot trees are their main crop.

In fact, the wealth of a Hunzakut man was measured by how many apricot trees he owned! And dried apricot seeds contain one of the highest sources of B17 found in food. It's not uncommon for a Hunzakut to eat 30 to 50 apricot seeds per day as a snack.

American author G. Edward Griffin, who wrote the excellent book World Without Cancer, documents that cultures around the world that eat the most B17 in their diets are the same groups that can boast an extremely low incidence of cancer.

How does B17 fight cancer?

You may have heard vitamin B17 called a number of other names such as nitriloside, apricot kernels, Laetrile (pronounced LAY-eh-tril)—its trade name — or amygdalin.

“Amygdalin” comes from the Greek word for almond. This name is appropriate considering that amygdalin is extracted from almonds or the pits of apricots and peaches.

In 1950, vitamin B17 was “rediscovered” by California physician Ernest Krebs. Two years later, his son Dr. Ernest Krebs, Jr., named it “Laetrile” after the father-son medical team discovered a connection between cancer and nutritional deficiency.

Their studies showed that a sufficient intake of Laetrile (or hydrocyanic acid in its natural form) was selectively toxic to cancer cells. This means that vitamin B17 kills cancer cells without harming normal, healthy cells.

The reason is molecular...

On a molecular level, vitamin B17 has four units — two units of glucose, one unit of benzaldehyde, and one unit of cyanide. The cyanide unit is “locked” together with the other three units so it cannot be released on its own.

When B17 comes into contact with normal cells, a protective enzyme called rhodanase neutralizes the cyanide molecule on contact. On the contrary, cancer cells have no rhodanase. Instead, they have another enzyme, beta-glucosidase, that specifically releases the cyanide, which in turn poisons the cancer cells.

So, only cancer cells possess this key that unlocks the cyanide, in a process known as selective toxicity. In the early 1950s, the father-son medical team first used amygdalin to treat cancer patients.

The work of the Krebs family was the main inspiration for another pioneering doctor, John Richardson, Sr., M.D., to begin using vitamin B17 with cancer patients in the 1970s.

Dr. Richardson was a general practitioner in San Francisco when an office assistant sparked his interest in Laetrile as a cancer cure. After reading the available resources on the subject, he became convinced that Laetrile—along with certain enzymes and a diet free of animal proteins—could form part of a “natural barrier against the growth of cancer.”



