WE SHALL REMAIN 🎸 ELEINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swedish symphonic dark metal powerhouse ELEINE definitely have the world at their feet: Not only have they just been confirmed as support act for industrial metal icons PAIN‘s upcoming European tour (all dates can be found below!), the group have also finally unleashed their long-awaited new opus »We Shall Remain« via Atomic Fire Records. In addition, ELEINE have prepared another music video — this time for the album’s title track
https://www.grimmgent.com/eleine-unleashed-the-official-music-video-for-the-title-track-of-their-new-album-we-shall-remain/
Source: https://youtu.be/eKYHfQuBHFg
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/gif/4utezy
Catch Kracalactaka's Metal Mass: