WE SHALL REMAIN 🎸 ELEINE
Swedish symphonic dark metal powerhouse ELEINE definitely have the world at their feet: Not only have they just been confirmed as support act for industrial metal icons PAIN‘s upcoming European tour (all dates can be found below!), the group have also finally unleashed their long-awaited new opus »We Shall Remain« via Atomic Fire Records. In addition, ELEINE have prepared another music video — this time for the album’s title track


https://www.grimmgent.com/eleine-unleashed-the-official-music-video-for-the-title-track-of-their-new-album-we-shall-remain/


Source: https://youtu.be/eKYHfQuBHFg


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/gif/4utezy


Catch Kracalactaka's Metal Mass:


https://dlive.tv/Kracalactaka?ref=vfb

