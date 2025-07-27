All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama’s News! This week we cover:

Brusque Musk makes Twitter bitter.

News Just-in about Mama Trudeau´s In-Fidel-ity.

CDC plumbs new depths with childhood Covid jab approval.

Vail, Colorado favours bighorn sheep over small income workers.

In between, other topics pop up as automatically as tweets from leftist bots on Twitter.









This Week´s News Challenge:

Try Stella’s “who, what, why, when, where” technique on a mainstream news article that catches your eye this week and see if you can work out the story behind the story.









Justin’s Bonus Red Pill Documentary:

RFK’s eye-opening film ⁠The Real Anthony Fauci⁠.









Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Justin, Keel, Stella, Jackye and Bruce





Listen on SPOTIFY

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/NUMN-Edition---9-Tweets--Sheep-and-Cucks-e1pknn0





News Item Links:

⁠Tweety Bye⁠;

⁠Castro Junior: True-deau or False-o?⁠;

⁠More Profit for Pfizer; Children Will Pay⁠;

⁠Little Battle of the Bighorn⁠;









Other Useful links:





The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠— freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.









Please send us your take on this week's news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130









