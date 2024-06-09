This is America s DARKEST secret and no one can talk about it _ Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
America's darkest secret is being totally ignored by the U.S. corporate media. and frankly by almost all independent media too. America is the largest facilitator of child trafficking anywhere in the world. Over 400 facilities operate, in secret, right inside America. Former Customs and Border Protection agent J.J. Carrell discusses his latest shocking discovery as part of his new documentary Treason. You can pre-order it right here: https://thisistreason.com