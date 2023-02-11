Nicaragua, releases Coup Attempted Political Prisoners funded by USA, CIA, NED, USAID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Central American nation of Nicaragua releases more than 200 people who were jailed several years ago for trying to overthrow the government in an US-backed coup attempt.
recorded from live RT broadcast, feb, 11,2023
2018 COUP PLOTTERS FREED IN NICARAGUA
