The Perfect Triangle #166 - 13 October 2023 - Guest: Professor Jim Fetzer!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Fetz and G-Man reunite for the first of regular monthly simulcasts as we merge The Perfect Triangle and The Raw Deal! G and The Professor addressed the ever worsening Gaza situation and the satanic talmudic genocide against the native Palestinians. How the United States is controlled by dual-citizen Jewish Traitors. How World War 3 appears inevitable. Hour 2 featured excellent calls from Northern Nevada Paul, Brian, and Reece in NYC.