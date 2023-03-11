© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Matt Gaetz: Testimony from Weaponization Hearing Was SEARING!The information that the Weaponization Subcommittee exposed in today’s hearing was searing.
Taxpayer funds are being used to try to shape the very nature of truth itself.
The government should not be trying to impair the constitutional rights of our citizens!
(Newsmax, Greg Kelly Reports, 03/09/2023)
________________________________________________________
Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!
Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RepMattGaetz
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/firebrand-with-matt-gaetz/id1512848110
TRUTH Social: www.truthsocial.com/@repmattgaetz