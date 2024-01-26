GAYS AGAINST GROOMERS FOUNDER SOUNDS OFF ON THE TARGETING OF MINORS

Jaimee Michell, founder & CEO of Gays Against Groomers, joins Del to discuss the organization which came together as a unified voice from inside the gay and trans community to stand firmly against apparent child grooming from the greater medical community, trans and gender diverse community, and the media. Hear why they condemn this onslaught, from exposing children to inappropriate sexual literature in schools, to life-threatening puberty blockers casually prescribed by healthcare professionals, and how the Gay community is being used to implement this dangerous potentially harmful agenda.





