NIGHT SHADOWS 07262023 -- The Destroyer's Flyby Gets Close, as the Bible’s REAL TRUTHS are REJECTED, even by Christians

Tension between the nations is ramping up as Bible prophecy said it would in the last of the last days. The Book of Enoch says the demons within humanity rise up to destroy, and the Book of the Kolbrin says that mankind grows more and more restless as their spiritual foundation is lost. All of this together happens as the elite attempt to bring in their Great Reset aka New World Order. At the same time, Earth Changes begin in earnest along with the Sun as the Destroyer's flyby gets close. Altogether, the future appears to be a dark one as gross spiritual darkness is now upon us. The Bible's REAL TRUTHS are rejected, and calls to study the Bible are rejected by most Christians, while the masses of the world pay no attention to it and on it goes in the Matrix...

