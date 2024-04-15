Will Iran’s Attack on Israel Lead to NUCLEAR WAR? DOD intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill

GLENN BECK | Will Iran’s Attack on Israel Lead to NUCLEAR WAR? Over the weekend, Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones at Israel. But in a response that could only be seen as “miraculous,” Israel’s defense systems neutralized 99% of the attack. However, the world might have been a very different place if even a third of those missiles had hit their targets.





Former Department of Defense intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill joins Glenn to lay out just how close we were to global nuclear war. So, is there still a chance that this will lead to World War III? Will Israel retaliate? And can Iran even respond a second time? The guys break it all down.





