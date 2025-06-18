BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
6/18/25 TRUMP: ISRAEL/IRAN "I Was Hunted & NOW I'M THE HUNTER!" Russia/Fordow/Nimitz
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
2 months ago

6/18/25 President Trump executing a precise sequence of America's responses to Israel's war on Iran, impending Regime Change, & the Globalist Cabal's attack on America's economic Resurgence! Prayers are Paramount as the Trump Team strategically dismantles the ongoing assaults on America by Cartel Babylon! We ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


George Webb outlines the new regime in Iran & the coming OMEC pipelines:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/summary-of-george-webbs-three-hour?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=165955522&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


DHS Secretary, Kristi Noem, hospitalized:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/breaking-dhs-secretary-kristi-noem-taken-hospital-ambulance/


Jewish millionaire, Bradley Sherman, marries Crown Prince's daughter:

https://www.thejc.com/news/world/who-is-bradley-sherman-the-jewish-husband-of-an-iranian-princess-fjys1bgv


US DoD Funds Israel Military $3.8B US TP $ per year:

https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2025/01/next-us-israel-mou/402674/


Matternet, 1st FAA Certified Drone Delivery Service:

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241002576520/en/Matternet-Enters-Home-Delivery-Market-Launches-First-Ever-Drone-Delivery-Operation-in-Silicon-Valley


ISRG Commander, 2022: House of Saud comprised of Jewish descendants:

https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-692595


House of Saud Jewish Origins and creation of Radical Wahhabism:

https://themillenniumreport.com/2015/12/the-jewish-roots-of-the-house-of-saud-family-tree/


Rising Lion Operation is named after the former flag of Iran under the King:

https://nufdiran.org/resources/the-true-flag-of-iran/


George Webb Substack: Trump Towering Inferno? Where Will "Iran" Strike?:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-166262756


Tucker Confronts Ted Cruz on His Support for Regime Change in Iran

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-ted-cruz


Follow Syrian Girl for great analysis on Israel:

https://x.com/Partisangirl


Heavy Metal Summer Experience: Trade Schools! Take from Harvard, give to Trades!

https://www.hmse.org/


EMAIL YOUR U.S. SENATORS: EMAIL YOUR U.S. REPRESENTATIVES:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm?Class=1

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

