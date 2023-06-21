Ukraine Update June 21, 2023

Statement from Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu:

'The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue on offensive operation in the South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and Donetsk direction. The Kiev region deploys large amounts of western weaponry and elite units, trained by NATO instructors.

Since 4 June 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched 263 attacks at Russian Forces positions.

Due to competent and dedicated actions of Russian units, all attacks have been repelled, the enemy failed to achieve its goals.

Judging by our information, the Armed Forces of Ukraine command plans to launch strikes at Russian Federation territory, including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles.

❗️Deployment of these particular missiles out off the special military operation zone will be regarded as direct involvement of USA and UK in the conflict and will result in immediate retaliatory strikes at decision-making centers in Ukraine territory'.

⚡️ SITREP

◽️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces have continued their unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive operations in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

▫️ Four attacks launched by AFU motorized infantry units reinforced by tanks were repelled by skillful and coordinated actions of the Vostok Group of Forces, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers in Vremevka salient and Orekhov tactical direction. Three tanks and five armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed.

▫️ In addition, four clusters of enemy manpower and equipment were engaged near Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic) and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ In Pology tactical direction, actions of one sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Reshetilovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Total enemy losses in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions overnight were up to 260 Ukrainian servicemen, nine tanks, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, 12 armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as a US-made M777 artillery system.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces has successfully repelled ten enemy attacks close to Krasnogorovka, Avdeevka and Mariynka (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hours. Up to 220 Ukrainian personnel, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and a Msta-B howitzer, a US-made M777 artillery system have been neutralized during combat.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Masiutovka, Kislovka, Novovlynsk, Berestovoye(Kharkov region), Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye, Yagodnoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ Up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, and Zoopark counter-battery radar station have been destroyed during the day.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, Russian aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Nevskoye,Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Yampolovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, and south of Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 100 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, a Grad MLRS vehicle, a D-20 howitzer, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 25 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and a D-30 howitzer have been destroyed in the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 98 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 112 areas during the day.