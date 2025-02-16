RT News - February 16 2025 6AM GMT

February 16, 2025

As Russia's foreign minster and his US counterpart hold a telephone call at Washington's request, Zelensky is coming to terms, that a distinctly different future lies ahead, with America looking for peace and talking to Moscow. The days of Washington's all out support for Kiev seem to be over, as Trump and Putin talk. Ukraine's hope for NATO membership is dashed, while the US says it's not realistic for Ukraine to take back Russia's new territories. European leaders are in panic mode. They're scrambling to be included in peace talks on Ukraine, as a representative from the Trump administration says the EU won't be sitting at the table.









