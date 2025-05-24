BrightLearn - Vitamin C: Indispensable Nutrient in Our Health and Its Therapeutic Potential in Cancer by M. Waheed Roomi, Ph.D., Aleksandra Niedzwiecki, Ph.D., Matthias Rath, M.D.

The book "Vitamin C: Indispensable Nutrient in Our Health and Its Therapeutic Potential in Cancer" by M. Waheed Roomi, Aleksandra Niedzwiecki and Matthias Rath delves into the multifaceted role of Vitamin C, an essential nutrient that humans cannot synthesize, in both health maintenance and cancer treatment. Historically crucial for preventing scurvy, Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that plays a vital role in collagen synthesis and protects cells from oxidative stress. The authors explore its therapeutic potential, highlighting how cancer cells, due to their unique metabolism, readily absorb Vitamin C, which then generates hydrogen peroxide, leading to cancer cell death. The book discusses clinical studies, such as those by Cameron and associates, which demonstrate that high-dose intravenous Vitamin C can significantly extend the survival of terminal cancer patients. While generally safe, the authors caution that the mode of administration is critical, as oral intake does not achieve the necessary plasma concentrations for anti-cancer effects. The book underscores the promising future of Vitamin C in cancer treatment, positioning it as a key player in the pursuit of improved health and longevity.

