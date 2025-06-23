BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dual Creators in Genesis
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
Follow
1
2 months ago

Have we been defining the divine all wrong?

Take Genesis for instance—did you know early accounts mention two distinct creation stories? The first describes God creating the heavens and earth, while the second introduces 'Lord God,' who forms man from dust. Is it possible these writings hint at different divine entities? Etymology provides fascinating insights: 'Lord' can relate to 'master' or even 'devil.' And here's a twist—'soul' stems from origins linked to 'sea,' guiding the notion of maritime law governing our realm.

What if the 'soul' and 'spirit' point to entirely separate existential experiences? Our 'spirit' seeks the divine, but our 'soul' navigates earthly ties, ensnared in cycles of life as suggested by the moon's recurrent pull. Is the Lord's creation story a coded allegory for cosmic servitude?

