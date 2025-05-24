Play-Off Final 2025: Sheffield United vs Sunderland | Who Will Reach the Premier League?

The Championship Play-Off Final is here! ⚽

Wembley Stadium hosts a high-stakes clash between Sheffield United and Sunderland for a golden ticket to the Premier League. Will Chris Wilder break the Blades' 100-year Wembley curse? Or will Sunderland return to the top flight after eight long years?





This emotional showdown is about more than just football—it's about history, redemption, and the Every Minute Matters CPR campaign, with a special halftime moment featuring Tom Lockyer and Vinnie Jones.





📍 Live from Wembley

🕒 Kick-off: 3:01 PM BST

❤️ CPR Awareness Halftime Feature

🏆 One chance. One match. One dream.





