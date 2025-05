Was Tim Walz a Good Move for Conservatives? Divine Healing: The Power That God Has Instilled Within Us - Dr. Troy Spurrill

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com









Dr. Troy Spurrill is the founder and CEO of Synapse Center for Health and Healing. He started Synapse over 26 years ago with a vision to bring an integrative approach to healthcare through functional medicine, making Synapse an internationally known center for true health.









He received a Bachelor’s of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Manitoba, and a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University. He has extensive training in Functional Neurology, Nutrition, and Applied Kinesiology. Dr. Troy is an author and international lecturer on wellness and brain based healing.









Dr. Troy Spurrill

WEBSITE: www.officialsynapse.com









