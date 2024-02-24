BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Tennis Featuring: 2024 Dubai Final WTA Match Highlights
US Sports Radio
16 views • 02/24/2024

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube

Featured Course:

Advanced Tennis featuring Coach Dick Gould (17 NCAA Championships)

http://tinyurl.com/USSportsTennis022424

This video (series) features coach Dick Gould with players Eric McKean and Jon Wong. The program breaks down all the essential skills necessary to play the game at the elite level. Among the topics covered are: warming up, forehand, backhand, serving, the serve return, net play, preparing to play, ball feeding drills, practicing the serve, serve return and volley, practice situations and playing strategies. This program is highly recommended for advanced players.

Learn more and get started today!

http://tinyurl.com/USSportsTennis022424


Video credit:

Anna Kalinskaya vs. Jasmine Paolini | 2024 Dubai Final | WTA Match Highlights


Get more with the ATP/WTA app

Welcome to ATP WTA Live, the official home of tennis! Step into all the action with the latest scores, highlights, stats, news and more from across both Tours. Download today for free to unlock: · Live scores · Official schedules, stats and rankings · Latest news and articles · Daily highlights · Match previews and recaps · Behind the scenes access to life on Tour · Access to ATP Challenger Tour live streaming. Download the free app now

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3SQlK1U


Cool Sports & Talk

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
championshipdubaitennisatpwtaussportsnetworkussportsradiotennis match
