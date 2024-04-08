IS OUR BLOOD SAFE?

https://danhappel.com/the-worlds-blood-supply/

Stillborn births, miscarriages, and infertility are on the rise in otherwise healthy but fully vaccinated young women. Undertakers and embalmers are coming forward with personal observations and physical evidence of deadly blood clots and unusual latex- like substances in vascular systems of an increasing number of deceased recipients of Covid vaccines.

If you are willing and unvaccinated, consider becoming a donor of blood for others who need your gift of life.

Guest: R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD As Director of Media Relations for SAFE BLOOD Donation, Clinton Ohlers serves as safeblood.com US representative. Safe Blood’s mission is to protect life and health through education about the blood supply and mRNA vaccines, pairing blood transfusion recipients with non-mRNA vaccinated donors, and restoring health freedom.

Guest: Dr. Jim Thorpe is an extensively published 68-year-old physician MD from Florida, he is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) as well as a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine, who has practiced obstetrics for over 42 years. Dr. Thorp is passionate about protecting mothers, pre-borns, and newborns from unnecessary harms while helping them to be as healthy as possible.